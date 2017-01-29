WBIR
govols247 recruiting profile: Trey Smith

GoVols247's Ryan Callahan gives us the info on Vols 5-star early enrollee Trey Smith.

WBIR 4:13 PM. EST January 29, 2017

 

Trey Smith, 5-star offensive lineman (Early Enrollee)

6'5" 310 pounds

No. 1 recruit in Tennessee; No. 14 recruit in nation

GoVols247 Ryan Callahan: "One of the stars of Tennessee's recruiting class and one of the five early enrollees already on campus. Picked the Vols over Ohio State and Alabama. One of the highest rated prospects ever to come out of the state of Tennessee."

On-field outlook: "Has a chance to at least compete for early playing time on Tennessee's offensive lineman. Versatile enough to play tackle or guard. He played guard at the Under Armour All-American game, despite being a tackle primarily in high school." -Ryan Callahan

Vols five-star Trey Smith focused on earning teammates' respect

WBIR

Five-star Trey Smith picks Vols

