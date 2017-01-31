govols247 recruiting profile: Ty Chandler

Ty Chandler, four-star running back. (Photo: Custom)

GoVols247 Ryan Callahan: "One of the absolute stars of Tennessee's recruiting class and has been since he committed back in August. Tennessee really had a major need at running back in this class. Knowing that Jalen Hurd and Alvin Kamara in some way or another were likely to be leaving the program, they knew they needed someone to come in and be ready to take some carries right away and they zeroed in on Ty Chandler as one of their top in-state targets for a long time for that reason."

On-field outlook: "He'll come in and have a chance to at least split carries with John Kelly as a true freshman. A guy who looks like, especially if given some time to add some weight, he should be a major player in Tennessee's offense." -Ryan Callahan

