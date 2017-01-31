govols247 recruiting profile: Will Ignont

Four-star linebacker Will Ignont. Courtesy 247Sports (Photo: Custom)

Will Ignont, 4-star linebacker

6'2" 230 pounds

No.15 recruit in Alabama; No.306 recruit in the nation

GoVols247 Ryan Callahan: "One of Tennessee's kinda surprise pickups in this class at the time he committed back in the fall, chose Tennessee over LSU at the time. Tennessee ends up getting one of the top players in the state of Alabama, just beating out a couple other SEC teams for him."

On field outlook: "He comes in at a major position of need for Tennessee, the Vols, obviously, got exposed a bit at the linebacker position in terms of depth last season. They feel like Ignont is a guy who can come in and help out right away there, could play the Mike position, even has the athleticism to maybe play Will or Sam and rush off the edge if needed." -Ryan Callahan

