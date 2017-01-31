govols247 recruiting profile: Will McBride

Three-Star Texas quarterback and early enrollee Will McBride speaks with the media. Photo courtesy Ryan Callahan, 247Sports.

Will McBride, 3-star quarterback (Early Enrollee)

6'1" 190 pounds

No. 184 recruit in Texas

GoVols247 Ryan Callahan: "A bit of an under-the-radar prospect, but definitely a guy who I think, down the road, has the chance to be a good player."

On field outlook: "He's not the tallest, not the fastest, not the strongest armed quarterback out there, but looks like a guy who has a chance to fit in Tennessee's system in particular. His build and athleticism remind some people, especially in Texas, of Johnny Manziel. Certainly character-wise, not the same guy as Manziel, but has the chance down the road to be that type of player, if he can continue to develop." -Ryan Callahan

