Ignont sees bright future at Tennessee

Vols four-star linebacker prospect Will Ignont. (Photo: WBIR)

New Market, Ala. - Will Ignont’s dream came true Wednesday morning in the cafeteria of Buckhorn High School.

The four-star linebacker commit from northern Alabama wanted to play college football since he first put on pads as a third grader.

“I can’t wait to sign that paper and just spend that time with my family,” Ignont said. “It’s just a blessing, a dream come true and I just can’t wait.”

Ignont’s recruitment has been closed since late October, when his visit to Knoxville left him smitten with the University of Tennessee and its football program.

“I knew I was going the first time I visited,” Ignont said.

But Ignont didn’t always know Rocky Top was the place for him.

Born into a family of Auburn and LSU fans, Ignont excelled as a running back through his sophomore year of high school. He switched to defense as a six-foot-two, 230-pound junior, and rocketed up the ranks of top players in the state of Alabama.

Ignont originally pledged to Alabama during the spring of his junior year. He decommitted in the summer, when the likes of UCLA, Auburn and LSU emerged as frontrunners.

Tennessee made a huge push, and Ignont pledged to the Vols in late October, even after Tennessee’s ugly 49-10 loss at the hands of Alabama during his visit.

“Just seeing that atmosphere, one hundred thousand-plus fans, and just being in Knoxville the city itself,” Ignont said. “I just fell in love with the college itself as well as the coaches.

“I can remember watching warmups and being like, ‘Yeah, I could definitely see myself being a Vol,’” Ignont said.

Ignont said the passion and size of Tennessee’s fan base stood out to him the most during his visit. The university itself also stood out to him; he’ll study communications in the hopes of one day becoming a sports reporter, should he not play professional football.

“Even if I wasn’t playing football and just going to school there, I’d love to go to school there,” Ignont said.

Ignont works out in Athens, Alabama with Rod Byrd, a former linebacker at Jacksonville State. Byrd, now a personal trainer at Super Elite Performance, said Ignont reminds him in some way of current Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain.

“I feel like [Will] gets with a program like Tennessee, he can emerge and come up as one of those elite players in his own way,” Byrd said.

The two have only known each other for a few months, but Byrd contends that Ignont has the makings of a special player.

“You can tell when God puts certain types of people in your life,” Byrd said. “I feel like the community and Tennessee fans will love to just be around him and watch him play on Saturdays.”

The prized prospect could make an impact on the field as soon as 2017. Ignont said the next chapter of Tennessee football looks bright.

“I see SEC championships and national championships,” Ignont said. “A lot of people doubt us, think we can’t do it. My job is just to prove those people wrong. I believe in Coach Jones, I believe in Coach Shoop and what the defense is doing. I believe Coach Thigpen is the best linebackers coach in college football.”

Ignont has already forged relationships with current Vols, notably rising junior linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr., rising junior running back John Kelly, rising junior defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie, and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Darrell Taylor. They’ve been giving tidbits of advice while connecting with the future Vol.

“Just come here ready to work,” Ignont said. “Don’t take anything for granted. Enjoy high school right now while you’re still in it. They always tell me to be glad I didn’t graduate early.”

Ignont has heard that message before. He credits his success so far to his mother, who instilled values of hard work and determination in him and his sister from a young age.

“She always told us nothing in life is going to be given to us and we had to go out and get it,” Ignont said. “So I’m a strong person, I really have a good head on my shoulders and I’m going to be the best student-athlete I can be.”

The brunt of the work starts in June, when the new freshman will arrive on campus to prepare for his first year of college. In the meantime, Ignont said he’s focused on getting himself into the best shape possible to achieve his ultimate goals.

“I think with the right coaching, and the right help – learning from guys like Darrin Kirkland, Colton Jumper, guys that have been there – I think I can be one of the best to play at Tennessee,” Ignont said. “I want to be one of the best linebackers to ever play.”

Most importantly, he’s ready to bring a title to his new home in Knoxville.

“Whether it’s my freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior year, I won’t leave without an SEC or national championship,” Ignont said.

(© 2017 WBIR)