New team, familiar face: Maleik Gray and Princeton Fant go from LaVergne to Tennessee

The two players from LaVergne high school will stay teammates in college. They'll both play for Tennessee.

It's an age old battle that goes back to the first time a pigskin was ever thrown.

The wide receiver vs the defensive back.

LaVergne High School's very own Maleik Gray and Princeton Fant know all about that. Gray, a 4-star safety, and Fant, a 3-star wide receiver, will stay teammates in college. Both will play for Tennessee.

So the important question is, who would win one-on-one?

Gray was quick to raise his hand, nodding his head in approval. Fant wasn't having any of it.

"Nahh, I'm gonna win," said the wide receiver.

"In my mind," rebutted Gray, "I think I'm gonna win."

As they sit in their old high school locker room, preparing for National Signing Day, the two look forward to what the future has in store. They each made their decision to commit to Tennessee independently, but having someone you know can help with the transition of starting college.

"It's a great opportunity, you know," said Gray, "to go and play with a guy who you played with through middle school, you know, played with in high school."

Fant actually hasn't been able to play much at LaVergne, knee injuries have sidelined him the past two seasons. It's been tough to have to just watch his teammates, but the wide receiver said he's ready to rebound.

"It's hard, and just being out for two seasons is really hard cause last year I thought I was really back and I was really ready to stick it in, get through it, but it happened again, it happened for a reason."

Fant is working with physical therapy after a torn ACL, but the wide receiver said he feels nearly up to full speed and has even started to cut in drills.

Just like any new player, the two are already looking forward to the Tennessee traditions. One really stands out in their mind.

"The Vol Walk," the two said in unison.

"It gives me the chills!" added Gray.

"And then just running out the Power T," said Fant. "In front of all those fans, everybody just screaming."

LaVergne head football coach Stanton Stevens says these kids were pretty popular coming up to signing day, but Tennessee was always in the back of their minds.

"They want to be Tennessee Volunteers," emphasized Stevens. "They had opportunities to go other places, and for a long time, those guys have been committed to going to the University of Tennessee."

But he won't let you forget who really played a big role in helping these two get to Rocky Top.

"Maleik's mother and Princeton's mother, both of them have done a tremendous job. You have to recognize and take your hat off to those ladies for doing all the things they've done to get their sons in this position."

And their sons know it's special.

"With being at Tennesssee it just feels different," said Gray. "I just feel like it's home, I feel comfortable there, I love the uniforms... I just can't wait honestly. I just can't wait."

