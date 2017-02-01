Offensive tackle Kobe Buffalomeat signs with Illinois State

NORMAL, ILL. - National Signing Day is in full swing and one name stands out among Wednesday's signees.
Kobe Buffalomeat, a 6-foot-7-inch, 285-pound offensive lineman from Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Kan., signed with the Illinois State Redbirds.
Mobile App Users: Click here to view this story
Dozens of people on Twitter took notice of Buffalomeat's unique name.
Lawrence, Kansas 6'7" OL Kobe Buffalomeat (@buffalomeat10) joins a stacked class up front for the 'Birds #RedbirdNSD17 pic.twitter.com/ng9IhUtZoU— Illinois State FB (@RedbirdFB) February 1, 2017
Yes Kobe Buffalomeat is a great name but his character, family, and upside are even better! #RedbirdNSD17 @CoachSchoonie @buffalomeat10 pic.twitter.com/R0qzSwSJhz— Jake Schoonover (@CoachSchoonie) February 1, 2017
*Kobe Buffalomeat goes to school*— Michael Lananna (@mlananna) February 1, 2017
Kobe: "OK, I'm heading off to class now. Bye mom! Bye dad!
Mr. and Mrs. Buffalomeat: "Bison!"
Lakers got Kobe Bryant…— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 1, 2017
…but Illinois State got Kobe Buffalomeat
Seriously. #NSD17 https://t.co/XcH9NSz99h pic.twitter.com/fP4YbkGYwp
Jay Z and Beyonce gotta name their kid Kobe Buffalomeat Knowles #KobeBuffalomeat #nsd17— Jackson Hoy (@J_Hoy33) February 1, 2017
Kobe Buffalomeat is trending on Twitter and according to LHS football coach Dirk Wedd will be on Jimmy Kimmel tonight. #KobeBuffalomeat— Tom Keegan (@TomKeeganLJW) February 1, 2017
Arkansas better add Illinois State to a future schedule so Kobe Buffalomeat has to block Bumper Pool— Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) February 1, 2017
I don't care how good this guy is, I want anyone with the last name "Buffalomeat", on my team pic.twitter.com/uiwxwkCJYL— Barstool Wisconsin (@BarstoolBadgers) February 1, 2017
Kobe Buffalomeat is a better football name than anything Key & Peele ever came up with.— Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) February 1, 2017
Where can I get a Kobe Buffalomeat jersey? #BuffalomeatForHeisman— Chad Henderson (@leftyhendi2) February 1, 2017
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs