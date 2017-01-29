Signing Day 2017: Local East Tenn. athletes

The Knoxville area features several high-profile signees in 2017, including these three who are all going to FBS football programs.

Signing Day is one of the most exciting times in a young athlete's life. All the hard work finally pays off when he or she signs their national letter of intent, accepting a scholarship to play sports in college.

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the week with a list of local signees and videos and photos of signees. We want to cover as many local athletes as possible, please help us by sending video or photos of your athlete signing with their school to news@wbir.com or post them on our Facebook page!

There are two marquee names in the area, both are expected to sign with the national champs, Clemson. Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers are, as far as we can tell, the first and fifth highest ranked prospects to come out of the WBIR viewing area according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Higgins, of Oak Ridge, is rated the number two wide receiver in the nation and the number 19 overall prospect.

Catholic's Amari Rodgers ranks 15th among all wide receivers and 115th overall according the 247Sports Composite.





Several other Division I recruits are expected to sign their letters of intent on Wednesday.

Austin-East quarterback Darius Harper is committed to Coastal Carolina but several other FBS schools were in hot pursuit recently.

Central Bobcats' defensive lineman Isaac Buell committed to Virginia over the weekend. Buell helped the Bobcats reach the state championship game for the first time since 1999.

CAK quarterback Cole Smith made his commitment last week, choosing the Ivy League's Princeton.

Greenback running back Kayne Roberts is expected to sign with North Carolina.

