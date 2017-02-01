Signing Day 2017: East Tennessee athletes

The Knoxville area features several high-profile signees in 2017, including these three who are all going to FBS football programs.

Signing Day is one of the most exciting times in a young athlete's life. All the hard work finally pays off when he or she signs their national letter of intent, accepting a scholarship to play sports in college.

Oak Ridge wide receiver Tee Higgins and Knoxville Catholic wide receiver Amari Rodgers both signed with the national champion Clemson Tigers on Wednesday morning.

Higgins is rated the No.2 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 19 overall prospect.

Rodgers ranks 15th among all wide receivers and 115th overall, according to the 247Sports composite.

Higgins and Rodgers and the first and fifth highest ranked prospects to come out of the WBIR viewing area, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.





Several other Division I recruits are expected to sign their letters of intent on Wednesday.

Austin-East quarterback Darius Harper signed with Coastal Carolina.

Central Bobcats' defensive lineman Isaac Buell committed to Virginia over the weekend. Buell helped the Bobcats reach the state championship game for the first time since 1999.

CAK quarterback Cole Smith signed with the Ivy League's Princeton.

Greenback running back Kayne Roberts signed with North Carolina.

Here is our current list of expected local signees (alphabetical by high school):

Alcoa

Jaylen Myers - Gardner-Webb



Taylenn McNear - Thomas More



Larry Hodge - University of the Cumberlands



Malik Salter - University of the Cumberlands

Terran Cox - Union College

Dontae Walden - Becker College

Anderson County

Everett Dews - University of the Cumberlands

Bearden

Tyler Cooper - Carson-Newman



Dakota Davis - Chattanooga



Jordan Ferguson - Chattanooga



Cam Miller - Carson-Newman



Taylor Frizen - Palm Beach Atlantic (soccer)



Cole Hilton - Maryville College (soccer)



Lucas Lavender - King Univerrsity (soccer)



Jalia Arnwine - Tusculum (basketball)

CAK

Cole Smith - Princeton



Ryan Mills - Carson-Newman

Bill Bower - Colorado Mesa

Haydn Tanner - Mount Union

Caleb Unkefer - Lindsey Wilson College

Leah Orton - Nova Southeastern (swimming)

Matt Zaczyk - Liberty University (soccer)

Campbell County

Mike Rhoades - Tennessee Tech

Carter

Jake Hurst - Carson-Newman

Catholic

Amari Rodgers - Clemson

Chase Kuerschen - Tulane

Jeffery Wood - Chattanooga

Chase Cunningham - MTSU (preferred walk-on)

Anthony Scott III - Birmingham Southern

Beau Hollin - Birmingham Southern (football and baseball)

John Kerbyson - Hutchinson Community College

George Goodwyn - Tennessee (track and field)

Central

Isaac Buell - Virginia

Cocke County

KeShaun Hurst - Garden City CC

Will Woods - Carson-Newman

Farragut

Davis Simmons - Tennessee Tech

Cooper Hardin - Navy

Jack DeVault - Carson-Newman

Grace Sommi - Samford (soccer)

Tyler Stinnett - Palm Beach Atlantic (lacrosse)

Jaylen Steen - Tennessee Wesleyan (lacrosse)

Tanner Elwood - Tennessee Wesleyan (lacrosse)

Austin Bihlmeyer - ETSU (soccer)

Alex Cooper - Tusculum (soccer)

Amon Johnson - Maryville College

Fulton



Zack Dobson - MTSU



Chaton Mobley - MTSU



Johnny Hutchinson - Pikeville

Iran Minnefee - Pikeville

Gatlinburg-Pittman

Tyelan Rice - Carson-Newman

Grace Christian

Michael Jones - Trevecca (soccer)

Greenback

Kayne Roberts - North Carolina



Hunter Willis - Tennessee Tech



Tavin Kilpatrick - Tennessee Tech

Hardin Valley

Gabe Martin - Tennessee Wesleyan (soccer)



Blake Enis - Tusculum (soccer)



Tim Frizzell - Appalachian State



Braden Cloyd - Maryville College

Jefferson County

Tucker Seay - Berry University

Jonathan Anderson - Thomas More

Lenoir City

Hailey Abston - Chattanooga (soccer)

Devin Healy - Lee (soccer)

Maryville

Blake Oliveira - Citadel (preferred walk-on)

TD Blackmon - Air Force





Michael Hall - University of the Cumberlands



Isaac Keller - Lindsey Wilson



Matthew Cone - Duke (preferred walk-on)





McMinn Central

Cameron Powers - Maryville College

Brant Thompson - Lindsey Wilson

McMinn County

Xavier Abernathy - Lindsey Wilson

Xzayvier Beckingham - Independence Community College

Morristown East

Dylan Noe - ETSU

Sean Lindsey - Emory and Henry

Morristown West

Bryson Blevins - ETSU

Elijah Brown - Austin Peay

Northview Academy

Cliff Cole - Gardner-Webb

Oak Ridge

Tee Higgins - Clemson

Kyndall Clark - Gardner-Webb

Sevier County

Nick Britton - Carson-Newman

South-Doyle

Jake Harper - Georgia Military College (football)



Kent’ta Tanner - Georgia Military College (football)

West

Leonard Humphrey - Eastern Kentucky



Tionna Thompson - MTSU (soccer)

