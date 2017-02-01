WBIR
Signing Day 2017: East Tennessee athletes

Oak Ridge wide receiver Tee Higgins and Knoxville Catholic wide receiver Amari Rodgers both signed with the national champion Clemson Tigers on Wednesday morning.

Patrick Murray, Mark Bergin and Staff , WBIR 7:37 PM. EST February 01, 2017

Editor's Note: This story will be updated throughout the week with a list of local signees and videos and photos of signees. We want to cover as many local athletes as possible, please help us by sending video or photos of your athlete signing with their school to news@wbir.com, or post them on our Facebook page or Twitter using #wbirsports.

Signing Day is one of the most exciting times in a young athlete's life. All the hard work finally pays off when he or she signs their national letter of intent, accepting a scholarship to play sports in college.

Higgins is rated the No.2 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 19 overall prospect.

Watch: Higgins officially signs with Clemson

Rodgers ranks 15th among all wide receivers and 115th overall, according to the 247Sports composite.

Watch: Rodgers officially signs with Clemson

Higgins and Rodgers and the first and fifth highest ranked prospects to come out of the WBIR viewing area, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.


Several other Division I recruits are expected to sign their letters of intent on Wednesday.

Austin-East quarterback Darius Harper signed with Coastal Carolina.

Central Bobcats' defensive lineman Isaac Buell committed to Virginia over the weekend. Buell helped the Bobcats reach the state championship game for the first time since 1999.

CAK quarterback Cole Smith signed with the Ivy League's Princeton.

Greenback running back Kayne Roberts signed with North Carolina.

Photo Gallery: National Signing Day 2017 in East Tennessee

Here is our current list of expected local signees (alphabetical by high school):

Alcoa
Jaylen Myers - Gardner-Webb


Taylenn McNear - Thomas More


Larry Hodge - University of the Cumberlands


Malik Salter - University of the Cumberlands

Terran Cox - Union College

Dontae Walden - Becker College

Anderson County
Everett Dews - University of the Cumberlands

Bearden
Tyler Cooper - Carson-Newman


Dakota Davis - Chattanooga


Jordan Ferguson - Chattanooga


Cam Miller - Carson-Newman


Taylor Frizen - Palm Beach Atlantic (soccer)


Cole Hilton - Maryville College (soccer)


Lucas Lavender - King Univerrsity (soccer)


Jalia Arnwine - Tusculum (basketball)

CAK
Cole Smith - Princeton


Ryan Mills - Carson-Newman
Bill Bower - Colorado Mesa
Haydn Tanner - Mount Union
Caleb Unkefer - Lindsey Wilson College
Leah Orton - Nova Southeastern (swimming)
Matt Zaczyk - Liberty University (soccer)

Campbell County
Mike Rhoades - Tennessee Tech

Carter
Jake Hurst - Carson-Newman

Catholic
Amari Rodgers - Clemson
Chase Kuerschen - Tulane
Jeffery Wood - Chattanooga
Chase Cunningham - MTSU (preferred walk-on)
Anthony Scott III - Birmingham Southern
Beau Hollin - Birmingham Southern (football and baseball)
John Kerbyson - Hutchinson Community College
George Goodwyn - Tennessee (track and field)

Central
Isaac Buell - Virginia

Cocke County
KeShaun Hurst - Garden City CC
Will Woods - Carson-Newman

Farragut
Davis Simmons - Tennessee Tech

Cooper Hardin - Navy

Jack DeVault - Carson-Newman

Grace Sommi - Samford (soccer)

Tyler Stinnett - Palm Beach Atlantic (lacrosse)

Jaylen Steen - Tennessee Wesleyan (lacrosse)

Tanner Elwood - Tennessee Wesleyan (lacrosse)

Austin Bihlmeyer - ETSU (soccer)

Alex Cooper - Tusculum (soccer)

Amon Johnson - Maryville College

 

Fulton


Zack Dobson - MTSU


Chaton Mobley - MTSU


Johnny Hutchinson - Pikeville
Iran Minnefee - Pikeville

Gatlinburg-Pittman
Tyelan Rice - Carson-Newman

Grace Christian
Michael Jones - Trevecca (soccer)

Greenback
Kayne Roberts - North Carolina


Hunter Willis - Tennessee Tech


Tavin Kilpatrick - Tennessee Tech

Hardin Valley
Gabe Martin - Tennessee Wesleyan (soccer)


Blake Enis - Tusculum (soccer)


Tim Frizzell - Appalachian State


Braden Cloyd - Maryville College

Jefferson County
Tucker Seay - Berry University
Jonathan Anderson - Thomas More

Lenoir City
Hailey Abston - Chattanooga (soccer)
Devin Healy - Lee (soccer)

Maryville
Blake Oliveira - Citadel (preferred walk-on)
TD Blackmon - Air Force


Michael Hall - University of the Cumberlands


Isaac Keller - Lindsey Wilson


Matthew Cone - Duke (preferred walk-on)


 

 

McMinn Central
Cameron Powers - Maryville College
Brant Thompson - Lindsey Wilson

McMinn County
Xavier Abernathy - Lindsey Wilson
Xzayvier Beckingham - Independence Community College

Morristown East
Dylan Noe - ETSU
Sean Lindsey - Emory and Henry

Morristown West
Bryson Blevins - ETSU
Elijah Brown - Austin Peay

Northview Academy
Cliff Cole - Gardner-Webb

Oak Ridge
Tee Higgins - Clemson
Kyndall Clark - Gardner-Webb

Sevier County
Nick Britton - Carson-Newman

South-Doyle
Jake Harper - Georgia Military College (football)


Kent’ta Tanner - Georgia Military College (football)

West
Leonard Humphrey - Eastern Kentucky


Tionna Thompson - MTSU (soccer)

