Signing Day 2017: East Tennessee athletes

Signing Day is one of the most exciting times in a young athlete's life. All the hard work finally pays off when he or she signs their national letter of intent, accepting a scholarship to play sports in college.
Oak Ridge wide receiver Tee Higgins and Knoxville Catholic wide receiver Amari Rodgers both signed with the national champion Clemson Tigers on Wednesday morning.
Higgins is rated the No.2 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 19 overall prospect.
Rodgers ranks 15th among all wide receivers and 115th overall, according to the 247Sports composite.
Higgins and Rodgers and the first and fifth highest ranked prospects to come out of the WBIR viewing area, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Several other Division I recruits are expected to sign their letters of intent on Wednesday.
Austin-East quarterback Darius Harper signed with Coastal Carolina.
Central Bobcats' defensive lineman Isaac Buell committed to Virginia over the weekend. Buell helped the Bobcats reach the state championship game for the first time since 1999.
CAK quarterback Cole Smith signed with the Ivy League's Princeton.
Greenback running back Kayne Roberts signed with North Carolina.
Here is our current list of expected local signees (alphabetical by high school):
Alcoa
Jaylen Myers - Gardner-Webb
Larry Hodge - University of the Cumberlands
Malik Salter - University of the Cumberlands
Terran Cox - Union College
Dontae Walden - Becker College
Anderson County
Everett Dews - University of the Cumberlands
Bearden
Tyler Cooper - Carson-Newman
Jordan Ferguson - Chattanooga
Cam Miller - Carson-Newman
Taylor Frizen - Palm Beach Atlantic (soccer)
Cole Hilton - Maryville College (soccer)
Lucas Lavender - King Univerrsity (soccer)
Jalia Arnwine - Tusculum (basketball)
Ryan Mills - Carson-Newman
Bill Bower - Colorado Mesa
Haydn Tanner - Mount Union
Caleb Unkefer - Lindsey Wilson College
Leah Orton - Nova Southeastern (swimming)
Matt Zaczyk - Liberty University (soccer)
Campbell County
Mike Rhoades - Tennessee Tech
Carter
Jake Hurst - Carson-Newman
Catholic
Amari Rodgers - Clemson
Chase Kuerschen - Tulane
Jeffery Wood - Chattanooga
Chase Cunningham - MTSU (preferred walk-on)
Anthony Scott III - Birmingham Southern
Beau Hollin - Birmingham Southern (football and baseball)
John Kerbyson - Hutchinson Community College
George Goodwyn - Tennessee (track and field)
Central
Isaac Buell - Virginia
Cocke County
KeShaun Hurst - Garden City CC
Will Woods - Carson-Newman
Farragut
Davis Simmons - Tennessee Tech
Jack DeVault - Carson-Newman
Grace Sommi - Samford (soccer)
Tyler Stinnett - Palm Beach Atlantic (lacrosse)
Jaylen Steen - Tennessee Wesleyan (lacrosse)
Tanner Elwood - Tennessee Wesleyan (lacrosse)
Austin Bihlmeyer - ETSU (soccer)
Alex Cooper - Tusculum (soccer)
Amon Johnson - Maryville College
Fulton
Zack Dobson - MTSU
Chaton Mobley - MTSU
Johnny Hutchinson - Pikeville
Iran Minnefee - Pikeville
Gatlinburg-Pittman
Tyelan Rice - Carson-Newman
Grace Christian
Michael Jones - Trevecca (soccer)
Greenback
Kayne Roberts - North Carolina
Hunter Willis - Tennessee Tech
Tavin Kilpatrick - Tennessee Tech
Hardin Valley
Gabe Martin - Tennessee Wesleyan (soccer)
Blake Enis - Tusculum (soccer)
Tim Frizzell - Appalachian State
Braden Cloyd - Maryville College
Jefferson County
Tucker Seay - Berry University
Jonathan Anderson - Thomas More
Lenoir City
Hailey Abston - Chattanooga (soccer)
Devin Healy - Lee (soccer)
Maryville
Blake Oliveira - Citadel (preferred walk-on)
TD Blackmon - Air Force
Michael Hall - University of the Cumberlands
Matthew Cone - Duke (preferred walk-on)
McMinn Central
Cameron Powers - Maryville College
Brant Thompson - Lindsey Wilson
McMinn County
Xavier Abernathy - Lindsey Wilson
Xzayvier Beckingham - Independence Community College
Morristown East
Dylan Noe - ETSU
Sean Lindsey - Emory and Henry
Morristown West
Bryson Blevins - ETSU
Elijah Brown - Austin Peay
Northview Academy
Cliff Cole - Gardner-Webb
Oak Ridge
Tee Higgins - Clemson
Kyndall Clark - Gardner-Webb
Sevier County
Nick Britton - Carson-Newman
South-Doyle
Jake Harper - Georgia Military College (football)
Kent’ta Tanner - Georgia Military College (football)
West
Leonard Humphrey - Eastern Kentucky
Tionna Thompson - MTSU (soccer)
