Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers sign with Clemson

Tee Higgins (left) and Amari Rodgers (right) both signed with Clemson on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Photo: Louis Fernandez, WBIR)

Oak Ridge wide receiver Tee Higgins and Knoxville Catholic wide receiver Amari Rodgers both signed with the national champion Clemson Tigers on Wednesday morning.

Higgins is rated the No.2 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 19 overall prospect.

"Finally man, I'm just proud of myself for working hard just not only on the field, but also in the classroom and in public," Higgins said. "It means a lot, just knowing I'm going to the school that I wanted to go to. It's great and I can't wait to be there."

Rodgers ranks 15th among all wide receivers and 115th overall, according to the 247Sports composite.

"It feels great," Rodgers said. "This is something I've been dreaming about since I was a kid, and working for since my high school career started.

"Now that it's over with, it's just a blessing."

Higgins and Rodgers and the first and fifth highest ranked prospects to come out of the WBIR viewing area, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

