Tennessee Vols National Signing Day 2017

KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee Volunteers are expected to add 23 players to Team 121 on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Five members of Tennessee's recruiting class of 2017 are already on campus taking classes and getting ready to participate in spring practice.

The centerpiece of the class, Trey Smith, is one of those five early enrollees.

The Jackson, Tenn., native is the lone five-star commit in the Vols' class and is ranked the 14th overall recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite.

In addition to Smith, offensive lineman Riley Locklear, linebacker Shanon Reid, quarterback Will McBride and defensive lineman Deandre Johnson have also enrolled early and begun taking classes at Tennessee.

247Sports four-star defensive end Matthew Butler was first to sign his national letter of intent to Tennessee on Wednesday.

Tennessee has a chance to potentially add one more five-star before the day is done. Defensive lineman LaBryan Ray will announce his decision sometime after noon eastern time and Tennessee is thought to be a finalist, along with Alabama.

Wide receiver Jordan Pouncey and defensive end Aaron Sterling, both three stars, are two more undecided recruits that could potentially be late adds for Tennessee.

The Vols' 2017 class is expected to include four four-star recruits, including Nashville products Ty Chandler and Maleik Gray.

Chandler is ranked the No. 5 running back in the country in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Coming into the day, Tennessee's class ranked 14th nationally and sixth in the SEC in the 247Sports composite team rankings.

