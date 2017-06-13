2017 GKSHOF Inductee: Ice Bears legend Kevin Swider

The first in our series of stories about the 2017 Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame inductees. Kevin Swider led the Ice Bears to three SPHL Predsident's Cup championships and is the leagues all-time leader in points.

WBIR 12:08 AM. EDT June 14, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories