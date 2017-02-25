The Baby Derby

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WBIR Breaking News
-
Family sues Rural/Metro for son's death
-
Two charged in Loudon County homicide
-
Knox Co. Schools rezoning draft released
-
Four killed in overnight crash
-
6 months out from historic solar eclipse
-
Giraffe Birth Facts
-
Saturday morning forecast
-
Mom's tax refund goes viral
-
Local companies start online farmers market
More Stories
-
Hard freeze expected overnight, cover tender plants!Dec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.
-
21 injured after car plows into crowd watching…Feb 25, 2017, 8:08 p.m.
-
Firefighters battle flames at East Knoxville homeFeb 25, 2017, 10:49 p.m.