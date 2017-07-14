HSFB preview: Farragut

It took 21 seasons for Farragut head coach Eddie Courtney to win his first state title at Farragut, and he made sure to take the time to let it soak in.

"I felt like I needed to enjoy it for the first time," Courtney said. "I did take two, two and a half weeks in December to really enjoy that, I really did, and take it all in. "

But after that, preparation for the next season began.

"I knew if I didn't clear my mind up, not one of my coaches, not one of my players would buy into what I'm doing," the veteran coach said.

With a new target on their back as defending state champions, the goal remains the same. Repeat.

"Obviously we had that taste of success and we all loved it so much, so now we're hungry again," said Admirals tight end and Tennessee commit, Jacob Warren. "We want to get back there, we want to repeat."

The Admirals lost seniors at key positions this year, including their quarterback Adam Fulton who will play football at Concord University in the fall. Courtney is confident in the next man up, senior Max Travis, and believes there are several guys this year who will have big seasons.

Farragut opens their season at Bradley Central at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 18th.

© 2017 WBIR.COM