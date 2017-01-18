In his hour of need, teammates honor a Clinton High School legend

Clinton took on Karnes at home on Tuesday, but the action began well before the game started.

You can hear the PA announcer's voice ring out over the crowd.

"Former Dragons, please report to center court."

We see old friends, come to this new place, to honor a familiar face.

"Tonight we are gathered here," the announcer's voice sings once again, "to recognize former Clinton Dragon, graduate 1966, Sam Hall."

Hall was a 21-point per game All-District superstar back in the '60s..

"When it comes to basketball," chuckled childhood friend Paul Price, "he's the best."

Former teammate Alvin Taylor agreed.

"He was very competitive, he absolutely hated to lose."

"He loved to have the ball, he loved taking the shot."

But now, 50 years later, he'll have to show that fire once more.

"Sam is dealing with pancreatic caner," said Taylor. "people found out about his situation and they wanted to do something special."

But Sam was sidelined in Texas because of his health.

"So instead of him coming to the game," said Taylor, "basically we're going to take the game to him."

The ceremony and the game itself were live streamed for him to watch. Plus, there was a ball signed by Dragons past and present.

The familiar sound of the announcer chimes in during the ceremony once again.

"Mr. Hall, we'd just like to say, thank you for your time here at Clinton High School, we miss you, we wish you were here tonight, we wish you all the luck in the world."

But there will be no tears tonight. Instead, a celebration of a great man and a great teammate.

"Dealing with sports, it doesn't matter what your sport is," reflected Taylor, "it's not a matter of the wins or the losses, a lot of it has to do with the camaraderie and the togetherness."

Mickey Hudson, who played with Hall for all four years at Clinton had one more thought to add.

"It was the best time of my life. Sam, you made that possible. Thank you very much."

