Jashon Robertson named to Outland Trophy watch list

Jul 10, 2017; Hoover, AL, USA; Tennessee offensive lineman Jashon Robertson speaks to the media during SEC media days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham-The Winfrey Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Custom)

The offensive line boasts some upside. Jashon Robertson has made the Outland Trophy preseason watch list. Only the top interior lineman in the nation gets that award.





Injuries set Robertson back last year, but he played a key role on an offense that set program records in points and touchdowns in 2016.

The senior is one of 81 players to be selected to the watch list, 11 coming from the Southeastern Conference.

