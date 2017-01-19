Joan Cronan receives the first ever NCAA President's Pat Summitt Award

Tennessee will name a street after former women's athletics director Joan Cronan. (Photo: Custom)

The NCAA President's Pat Summitt Award recognizes those who have positively influenced student-athletes over the course of their career. So who better to receive the first one than Tennessee's very own former women's athletics director, Joan Cronan.

"Anybody that knows me knows, I like to win and be number one, so it's special for me to be the first," joked Cronan less than an hour before she was presented the award.

It's an opportunity to give recognition to the Pat Summitt Foundation and their fight against Alzheimer's.

"It's turning success into significance," said Cronan.

The award comes with a $10,000 honorarium to donate to the organization of the honoree's choice that combats or researches neurological disease of the brain.

"It took me two seconds to decide where I wanted it to go."

The Pat Summitt Foundation.

Cronan is part of the foundation's advisory board. Summitt's foundation has seen all kinds of success this week including opening a state of the art clinic at UT Hospitals and donations pouring in from "We Back Pat" Week.

So how does it feel to be recognized with this honor, named after such a close friend?

"It's a special award because, one, it's given by the NCAA, but two, it honors Pat for her, not only the games she won but what a difference she made in young peoples' lives. That's so different because it's not about championships, it's about relationships and that was what Pat was always about. How can we make these ladies the best they can be?"

Cronan says it best with the closing statement to her speech.

"In life, and in tennis, it is better to serve than receive, and that's what Pat Summitt did. Remember, success to significance is what this is all about. Thank you and Pat would be smiling from heaven."

