Joan Cronan to receive inaugural Pat Summitt Award

Athletic Director, University of Tennessee Joan Cronan attends the 37th Annual Salute To Women In Sports Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Women's Sports Foundation ) (Photo: Theo Wargo, 2016 Getty Images)

Former University of Tennessee women's athletic director Joan Cronan has been named the recipient of the inaugural NCAA President's Pat Summitt Award.

Cronan served as the women's athletics director at Tennessee for 29 years.

The newly established award recognizes a person within the NCAA's membership for influencing college athletes through a "commitment to advocating for college sports," according to the NCAA's official announcement.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said the award will continue to honor the late Pat Summitt's achievements while recognizing others, like Joan, who work tirelessly for the academic success and well-being of athletes.

Legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt died in 2016 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease.



"Joan’s exemplary career in women’s athletics, including the addition of four women’s sports to Tennessee’s athletics department under her leadership, fostered opportunities for countless young women to succeed in sport and in life,” Emmert added.



Award recipients also receive a $10,000 honorarium to donate to an organization that combats or researches neurological diseases of the brain.

Cronan plans to donate the funds to the Pat Summitt Foundation.

The Foundation's director said Cronan was the perfect choice for the award, as she has carried on Summitt's legacy.

"She's just one of the most friendly, energetic people you could meet ... strong leader, caring leader," said Patrick Wade, executive director of the Pat Summitt Foundation. "Those are two women who've made a big difference right here in East Tennessee, big difference at UT and in the lives of women athletes all over the country."

The Pat Summitt Award will be presented Jan. 19 during the opening business session at the 2017 NCAA Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

