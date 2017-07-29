Team 121 took the field for its first practice of fall camp Saturday afternoon.

Coach Butch Jones enters his fifth year at the helm for the Tennessee Vols. He said after practice he was pleased with the way the team looked, particularly in the passing game.

"There's a lot of work still to do, which you would expect," Jones said. "But, also, I'm really excited. I thought our receivers did some good things. I liked what the quarterbacks did. You could tell their progressions, they were quicker from spring. I thought their decision-making process was better."

The Vols only wore helmets Saturday. The workouts will become more daunting when the Vols put on pads, but Jones said he was still encouraged by examples of leadership he saw on the field.

Jones was happy in particular with defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie, both on the field and from a leadership standpoint.

"For a defensive lineman right now, it's all about your technique, the use of your hands, and the fine details" Jones said. "I like everything I've seen from him."

The Vols also welcomed some depth over the offseason at running back and tight end.

"We've elevated our skill-set," Jones said. "Now it's the maturation process of these youngsters, and who can help us, and making sure that we don't put too much stress on them right away in pressure and expectations."

Jones mentioned freshman offensive lineman Trey Smith, a five-star recruit, as an example of a youngster who still has to learn the ins and outs of Tennessee's system.

"We have great expectations for all these freshmen," Jones said. "I like the way our older players are leading them."

Jones said one message he gave his players early in camp is to make mistakes, but never make the same mistake twice. He also challenged his players to keep a journal of every day of camp, writing down the fundamentals and details it takes to play their respective positions.

"That's how you learn," Jones said. "We've got to make sure are practice habits are a little bit better [tomorrow], make sure our style of play is a little bit better."

