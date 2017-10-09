Jones: Vols locker room is strong

Sep 23, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones during the first quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Custom)

Butch Jones said the Vols had one of the best bye weeks in a long time last week with three days of full pads practice.

Our partners at govols247 reported there was an altercation between lineman Trey Smith and the now suspended Darrell Taylor at one of those practices but Butch Jones doesn’t think there’s a problem with team unity.

“The locker room is strong. The team is strong," Jones said at his weekly Monday press conference.

"We’ve had a lot of individuals step up and emerge as leaders as the bye week has continued to progress. Like I told them, we have to learn from our mistakes, you have to learn from the past, but you have to let the past go now. We can’t get that back. The only day we have is today. There as strong and as committed as they’ve ever been and I see it everyday. That’s what leads me to believe, we’re going to be ok.”

At noon on Saturday, Tennessee faces a 4-2 South Carolina team coming off a 26-point win over Arkansas.



