Jordan Bone drops 23 points in hometown to help Vols beat Vandy

The title of this music track is "Straight Fire." Fitting for the night Nashville native Jordan Bone had in Memorial Gym. 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting, 4-of-5 from three.

WBIR 11:40 PM. EST January 14, 2017

