Josh Dobbs to start for the Steelers on Friday

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (5) participates in drills during training camp.

Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Dobbs will start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday in the team's first preseason game against the New York Giants.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced the decision earlier today during a press conference.

Joshua Dobbs will start at QB against the Giants. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 9, 2017

Two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is getting rest, with the idea of avoiding injuries. Backup quarterback, and former Oklahoma Sooner, Landry Jones is nursing an abdominal injury.

"One man's misfortune is another man's opportunity," said Tomlin. "Landry (Jones) has been dealing with injury so it gives Josh an opportunity to start the game."

Reports out of training camp seem to be high on Dobbs. He'll have a great opportunity to show his progression against the Giants. Dobbs will head the first team Steelers offense (minus All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is a healthy scratch).

"I know he's excited about it," said Tomlin, "I know I'm excited about watching him play the quarterback position in that group and lead us in that way."

Coach Tomlin previews Friday’s preseason matchup with the Giants. https://t.co/NOilYWCozY — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 9, 2017

"He's a bright eyed willing worker, he appears to learn from mistakes." said Tomlin. "But like a lot of things, we won't know until we get him in the stadium. At that position, you're defined by how you perform under certain circumstances."

The Steelers will play in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday.

