KNOXVILLE - Former Carson-Newman University head football coach Ken Sparks has been battling cancer since 2012, but he might be coming to the end of his fight.

“They’re saying I’m a short-timer and the way my body’s going down I probably am a short-timer,” said Sparks. “They will not give me anymore treatment.”

During 37 years as head coach for the Eagles, Sparks garnered more than 300 wins, 5 NAIA National Titles, and 21 conference championships.

To most that’s an impressive legacy to leave behind, but Sparks feels he doesn’t belong in that category and doesn’t want to.

“I don’t want to have a legacy. Let me tell you what I want, I want an investment in the Kingdom of God that’s lasting. That’s what I want.”

“If you ask him his real job description, and I’ve said this before, it’s to tell people about Jesus Christ and he would rather do that than win football games," said Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes.

Barnes and Sparks are good friends.

“You look at him and what he has accomplished it’s about the people that he’s touched, the lives that he’s touched. Think about it, he’s touched my life in a way that I feel blessed and to me that’s what he is about.”

The way that Sparks approached coaching was from within.

“What’s the greatest motivation? Inside motivation. It’s not outside motivation. Outside motivation doesn’t last long, it’s artificial,” Sparks added, “We coached heart and sold the kids on doing something over and beyond what they thought they could.”

The former coach says the hardest part about leaving his post was admitting he couldn’t go any further, but he still refuses to feel sorry for himself.

“There’s so many people that are worse than I am. There’s so many people that are battling deep emotional family situations, unemployment situations, health situations so who am I to sit around and say poor old me?”

“I know he’s at peace,” said Barnes. “He told me he was sick and he said coach I’m going to die but I knew that a long time ago when I was born. And he said I hope that I’ve lived life in a way that I’m just passing through here.”

Sparks is adamant about making the most of his days on earth, however many there might be left.

“This is the day the Lord has made and he’s got plans for me. He’s not through with me.”

