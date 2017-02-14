Kentucky dominates Tennessee in rematch at Rupp

Feb 14, 2017; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bowden (23) shoots the ball against Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) in the first half at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark Zerof, Mark Zerof)

LEXINGTON, KY - The Kentucky Wildcats out performed Tennessee in just about every statistical category in their dominating 83-58 win over the Vols on Super Tuesday.

The glaring stat in the game for the Vols was the turnover to assist ratio. They turned the ball over 13 times, and only had 7 assists on the night.

The Wildcats were launching shots all over the court and were red hot from the perimeter. They hit 10 three-point shots, shooting 55.6% from beyond the arc in just the first half. Four of those came from freshman guard Malik Monk.

Much of Tennessee's defensive struggles early on came on dribble penetration. Kentucky repeatedly drove to the hoop then kicked the ball out to a wide open guard on the wing for an uncontested bucket. Ball movement was huge for the Wildcats.

The Vols on the other hand struggled getting any shots to fall. They went 18-52 from the floor.

Kentucky went into the break with a 47-32 lead and were up by as much as 28 points in the second half.

