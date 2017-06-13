Kevin Swider: Ice Bears legend, 2017 GKSHOF inductee

The Ice Bears retired Kevin Swider's jersey after he won seven SPHL scoring titles and led Knoxville to three President's Cup championships.

Kevin Swider is an Ice Bears legend, the SPHL's all-time leader in points. He won the scoring title so many times (seven), the league named the trophy after him.

He led the Ice Bears to three President's Cup championships in seven SPHL seasons. Watch the video above to see why he came to Knoxville and what kept him here.

On August 3rd, Swider will be one of ten new members inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame. Tickets are still available for the event which benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

For ticket information, call 865-232-1172 or email bjones@bgctnv.org.

