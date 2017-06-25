Knoxville native Stephen Bassett made his hometown proud Sunday, placing 16th in the USA Cycling Men’s Pro Road National Championships.

The event took place in Knoxville.

102 cyclists started the race. 78 finished, crossing the finish line at Jackson and Morgan Street in the Old City, near Barley's Taproom.

"It's definitely a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Bassett said. "It was crazy how loud it was, especially going up Sherrod [Road]. I thought it was loud yesterday...it was a whole different level today."

Bassett's friends and family - his father, David; his mother, Laura; and his mentor Bill Broussard, among others, played a role in his success and cheered him on to the finish line.

"It's good to have support, you know," Bassett, 22, said after finishing the race. "It's so crazy on the climb and just so many people all cheering for me. If anybody was cheering for anybody else, they didn't get to hear it."

Bassett struggled early in his career in deciding whether to go to college full-time or commit to pro cycling. A student at the University of Tennessee, Bassett opted this year to take a full semester of courses in the fall, while attending part-time in the spring while competing.

He finished in the middle of a pack of cyclists, after a grueling final four laps. The cyclist admitted to feeling tense leading up to the race and wanting to impress the hometown crowd.

"It's some kind of pressure," Bassett. "Like everyone you've ever met is here watching you race your bike so you don't want to let them down."

Bassett is a member of Silber Pro Cycling, based out of Canada.

Bassett said he looked forward to taking a dip in a pool and eating a burger after Sunday's race. He will compete in nationals for the under-23 age group in early July in Louisville, Kentucky.

