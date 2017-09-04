Knoxville natives go up against UT in season-opener

Sep 4, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Brant Mitchell (51) reacts after a play against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

Two Knoxville natives played against the Vols in their season-opener Monday night.

Running back Nathan Cottrell of Knoxville West High School and defensive back Brant Mitchelll, a graduate of Web School both play for Georgia Tech.

Cottrell ran the ball for 79 yards on six carries. His longest run was for 38 yards in the third quarter.

Mitchell on the other hand, had 5 total tackles and deflected a pass that came on the Vols first drive of the game.

The Yellow Jackets gave up a 14-point lead in the third quarter, and Tennessee went on to win in double-overtime, 42-41.

