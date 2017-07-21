Knoxville open water swimmers working to change perception of Tenn. River

The Tennessee River in downtown Knoxville doesn't have the best reputation for swimming.

"You hear people say, 'The downtown river is gross. Why do you swim in there? It's dirty,'" said Knoxville resident, Blaik Ogle.

A group that calls themselves the Knoxville Open Water Swimmers (KOWS) is trying to change that perception.

They start the swim every Thursday evening at the Billy Lush dock on Volunteer Landing. They typically swim to the Henley Street Bridge, take a break on the concrete pylon at the bottom, and swim back totaling about one mile.

It started with just a few friends two years ago who have swum in other rivers and oceans in the past. Since the group formalized, they average 20 swimmers each week.

"There's such a great group dynamic. Everyone is looking out for one another. You have people on paddle boards and kayaks, making sure people aren't lagging too far behind. I think it's something I will try again, definitely," said first-time open water swimmer, Rachel Watson.

Iron Man Florida Champion Jack McAfee, who lives in Knoxville, said the Tennessee River is the best place to train for triathlons. But he said you don't have to be a life-long swimmer to join in.

Ogle, a KOWS co-founder, didn't start seriously swimming until he was in his late 20s. Ogle and McAfee wanted to bring competitive and casual swimmers together for fun and fitness.

"We are fortunate because the river is pretty cold. The warmest it gets is 72. Sometimes we've been out here and its 58. You burn more calories in cold water. We do about a 30-minute swim, burn 500 calories and go replenish it over at Calhoun's or Billy Lush," Ogle explained.

In addition to swims, they also team up for river clean ups with Billy Lush and Outdoor Knoxville. But they argue the river is already a clean, safe place to swim.

"We've had dirtier pool swims than some of our river swims. I'll tell you that," Ogle said.

"It's no different than swimming in the lake, skiing or boating. It's the same water. I've never had an issue with it," McAfee said.

They invite you to come try it out with them. For more information, email knox.ows@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

The Knoxville Open Water Swimmers are hosting the first event of its kind in Knoxville on Sunday, Sept. 17. Bridges to Bluffs open water swim is 6.2 miles. Click here to register.

© 2017 WBIR.COM