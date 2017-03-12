Kyle Busch rumbles with Joey Logano after NASCAR race in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - Kyle Busch left his hometown track Sunday with a bloody cut on his forehead and steam pouring from his ears.

Busch was fuming after spinning out on the final lap of the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and went straight for Joey Logano on pit road. Members of Logano's Team Penske crew quickly pulled their driver away, while a fight broke out between Busch and other members of Logano's crew.

NASCAR officials had to drag a livid Busch away from the mayhem but not before he was left with a bleeding cut on his forehead.

"I got dumped," a visibly angry Busch told Fox TV after the pit-road fireworks. "(Logano) flat out drove straight into the corner and wrecked me. That's how Joey races, so he's going to get it."

Busch spun coming off Turn 4 after Logano got loose, and the cars made slight contact. The No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota slid into pit lane, but Busch was able to avoid the wall and crossed the finish line 22nd, the final car on the lead lap.

Logano finished fourth, inching ahead of teammate Brad Keselowski at the finish line after Keselowski lost the lead to race winner Martin Truex Jr. when something on his car broke in the closing laps.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM