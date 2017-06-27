Lady Vols announce SEC opponents

Jan 8, 2016; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers guard/forward Jaime Nared (31) reacts against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs at Thompson-Boling Arena. Credit: Saul Young/ Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: Saul Young, Custom)

The Tennessee women's basketball team announced its SEC opponents for the 2017-18 season, which includes home games against NCAA Final Four teams South Carolina and Mississippi State.

UT will face both South Carolina , Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in home-and-home series.

The Lady Vols will also host Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, and travel to Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky LSU, and Missouri.

Last year, the Lady Vols fifth-toughest schedule in the nation, and finished fifth in the SEC with a 10-6 conference record.

The Times, dates and TV information for the SEC schedule has not yet been released.

