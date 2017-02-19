Lady Vols beat Arkansas thanks to second half surge

Jaime Nared tallied 19 points and Tennessee scored a game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter Sunday as the Lady Vols beat Arkansas, 59-46.

The Lady Vols improve to 17-10 overall on the season and 8-6 in SEC play.

The game was a low-scoring affair early; in fact, it took nearly three minutes for Mercedes Russell to score the game's first field goal. After taking an 11-5 lead on the strength of Russell's five points and Jaime Nared's six in the first quarter, Tennessee gave up a 10-0 run to surrender the lead to Arkansas.

Tennessee gave up seven turnovers in the first half and ten total in the game. Arkansas led 23-22 at the half.

A second half surge keyed the Lady Vols' comeback. Jaime Nared made a long three-point shot to give Tennessee a 30-28 lead less than four minutes into the third quarter. Tennessee never looked back.

Alexa Middleton chipped in with 12 second half points. She finished with 17 on the afternoon. Mercedes Russell finished with 13 points and 10 total rebounds for a double-double.

Tennessee will host Florida for a 7:00 p.m. tip Thursday.

