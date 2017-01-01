Lady Vols beat No.17 Kentucky, 72-65

Jan 1, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Diamond DeShields (11) attempts a shot past Kentucky's Alyssa Rice (45) at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee defeated Kentucky 72-65. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: Brianna Paciorka, USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Lady Vols started conference play out on a high note, beating No.17 Kentucky 72-65 on New Year's Day. The most impressive part was how the Lady Vols beat the Wildcats:

Holding on to a tight fourth quarter lead.

It's something they struggled with all of last season. Of the Lady Vols 8 SEC losses in the 2015-2016 season, 5 of them came after having a lead at halftime or the start of the 4th quarter.

Against Kentucky, Tennessee played some great basketball, going 5/10 from the field, 2/3 from three-point range and 8/8 from the free throw line, a perfect recipe for closing out games.

Head coach Holly Warlick said it was a big difference from last year.

"We're a lot more together," Warlick said. "A lot of our players don't care who gets the credit, they want the end result and I think that's so important with this group."

After mising two games, redshirt junior guard Diamond DeShields came back with a vengeance, scoring 21 points on 8 of 16 shooting. DeShields said after the game that the Lady Vols are ready to take on everything the SEC has to offer.

"A lot of people have a lot of negative things to say about our team, but we're not going away. Tennessee's not going anywhere. We've got players, we're not scared of anybody and we're going to take the conference play just with that attitude."

The Lady Vols' next game will be Thursday in Nashville against Vanderbilt. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. on SEC Network.