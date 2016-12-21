Lady Vols beat Troy 110-84

The Lady Vols rocketed to a first quarter lead and avoided a second quarter collapse Wednesday evening to beat Troy 110-84.

Three Lady Vols had double-doubles and Alexa Middleton led all Tennessee scorers with 29 points. Middleton was 7-of-10 from three-point range.

Troy outscored Tennessee 27-12 in the second quarter to come within five points of the Lady Vols by halftime.

"[Our coaches] were just saying to basically pick it up because they went on a 19-2 run at one point," Jaime Nared said after the game. "They were saying, `Pick it up, this isn't you guys.' And to basically start out the second half with a bang or else we're going to have practice tomorrow morning."

Slow starts had haunted the Lady Vols early in the season, including Sunday's win over Stanford.

"I got my Christmas wish," Coach Holly Warlick said after the game. "We won the first quarter but something happened and the grinch came in and grabbed it right back. The second quarter was not very good but we had some individuals step up and do some great things."

Warlick and Middleton said getting the junior guard more game reps and consistency in her shooting could lead to more regular scoring performances like Wednesday.

To me, what is great about Alexa is that she is a great three-point shooter, but she is also one of our best mid-range shooters," Warlick said. "If she can master that and continue to do that, she will be fine in the big games. People are going to play her a little more for the three-point shot."

Middleton said she'll try to maintain her work ethic when the Lady Vols return from a brief Christmas break.

"I mean, just staying consistent on getting in the gym and getting up extra shots," Middleton said. "That's what I've been doing, so shooters just have to keep shooting whether you miss or you're not shooting well. So that's all I think it is."