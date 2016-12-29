Jordan Reynolds dribbles the ball against Arkansas on March 3, 2016. (Photo: Donald Page/Tennessee Athletics, Custom)

The Lady Vols beat UNCW 90-54 on Thursday, but how about Jordan Reynolds? She had the third triple-double in program history.

11 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists.

By the looks of it, everyone was happy for her. Head coach Holly Warlick said after the game, Reynolds can be a special player, who's pivotal to the team's success.

"When Jordan just plays within her game," the coach said, "she's an outstanding guard. Not too many kids, get excited when they get their tenth assist, they're all excited about scoring."

Reynolds joked after the game that the triple-double was a long time coming.

"Well I've been close a couple of times this year, it's just so frustrating," she laughed. "My teammates were telling me on the bench, they kept reminding me and I was just looking for the open person. Meme Jackson did a great job of running the floor with me, I thought Jamie Nared did a great job as well. My teammates were more excited than I was."

Warlick mentioned after the game that Diamond DeShields would be back when the Lady Vols play No.17 Kentucky on Sunday in Thompson-Boling Arena.