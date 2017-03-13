Lady Vols check in as 5-seed, will play Dayton in first round of NCAA Tournament

Jan 8, 2016; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers guard/forward Jaime Nared (31) reacts against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs at Thompson-Boling Arena. Credit: Saul Young/ Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: Saul Young, Custom)

KNOXVILLE - The Lady Vols will enter the NCAA tournament as a 5-seed in the Oklahoma City Regional, as announced on the NCAA Women's Selection Show on Monday.

The Lady Vols will take on 12-seed Dayton on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky. If Tennessee beats Dayton, the team will play the winner of the 4-13 matchup of Louisville and Chattanooga.

Tennessee finished the season earlier than it would have liked, losing in its first game of the SEC tournament against Alabama.

The Lady Vols finished the season with a 19-11 record, 5th in the SEC.

The Lady Vols have made the NCAA tournament in each of the five seasons under head coach Holly Warlick. The team has made it to the Elite Eight three of the past four seasons under Warlick, but has not reached a Final Four since it won a national championship in 2008 with Candace Parker and Pat Summitt.

