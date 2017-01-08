Lady Vols fall to undefeated Mississippi State, 74-64

Jan 8, 2016; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers guard/forward Jaime Nared (31) reacts against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Saul Young/ Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: Saul Young, USA TODAY NETWORK)

A large crowd filled Thompson-Boling arena on Sunday to watch the Lady Vols try to hand No. 4 Mississippi State their first loss of the season.

The Lady Vols jumped out to a 4-0 run to start the game.

Although Mississippi State brought it within one, Tennessee lead the entire first quarter. They finished the quarter up 31-30.

The second quarter is when things turned in the Bulldogs' favor.

Point guard Jordan Reynolds and forward Jamie Nared got into foul trouble and the Lady Vols didn’t get much help from the bench.

With 3:50 left in the quarter, the Bulldogs tied the game 32-32 for the first time on a Teaira McCowan layup.

The Bulldogs would take their first lead from a free throw moments later, and a last-second three-point shot gave them a 41-34 lead at the break.

Tennessee guard Diamond DeShields and center Mercedes Russell both ended the half with 12 points. Russell, who’s averaging a double-double, finished the night with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Lady Vols were able to stay in the game in large part due to consistent free throw shooting, and even took the lead late in the fourth quarter. Thirty of Tennessee’s points came from the line.

Their fourth quarter lead came with 3:04 left in the game. DeShields made a layup to give the Lady Vols a one-point advantage.

DeShields finished with a team-high 25 points and 9 rebounds.

Despite their late-game comeback, the Lady Vols weren’t able to come back from 17 turnovers and a lack of defensive discipline.

With 50 seconds left in the game, Mississippi state point guard Morgan Williams drained two free throws, making the game seemingly out of reach. The score was 70-62 and that was enough for Tennessee fans to file out of the arena.

The Bulldogs won 74-64. With this loss, the Lady Vols move to 2-1 in the SEC.