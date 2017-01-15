Lady Vols get new commit for class of 2018

Holly Warlick coaches against Arkansas on March 3, 2016. (Photo: Donald Page/Tennessee Athletics, Custom)

Chattanooga's own Jazmine Massengill announced on Twitter on Sunday that she would be committing to the Lady Vols for the class of 2018. ESPNW ranks Massengill as a 4-star recruit and the 26th best player in the class.

The point guard plays for state powerhouse Hamilton Heights Christian Academy.

"I've decided to stay in TN and commit to the University of Tennessee," said Massengill in her twitter post on Sunday. She thanked her family and coaches in helping her get to this point.

"I'll be continuing my academic and athletic career as a Lady Vol."

The Lady Vols are bringing in 4 top recruits next season, giving them one of the best classes in the country.

Massengill is the second player to verbally commit to Tennessee for the class of 2018, the other being Amira Collins.

