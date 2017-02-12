Lady Vols lose on last second shot, fall to Texas A&M, 61-59

Feb 12, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers center Mercedes Russell (21) shoots against Texas A&M Aggies center Khaalia Hillsman (00) at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Saul Young, Custom)

KNOXVILLE - The Aggies vs the Lady Vols was a big SEC matchup coming into the day. Both were top 5 in the conference with the top 4 still up in the air going into postseason play.

The Lady Vols would take the lead early with the help of Mercedes Russell and Alexa Middleton. The two combined for 31 of the Lady Vols 59 points. Tennessee had a six point lead going into halftime.

But, things would start to fall apart in the fourth quarter.

Mercedes Russell hit a layup with 8:49 to go in the game. The Lady Vols would not make another field goal.

Texas A&M dominated the boards. The Aggies out-rebounded Tennessee 14-7 in the final quarter.

It was a rebound that, fittingly, gave Texas A&M the lead. Khaalia Hillsman grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 4 seconds left in the game.

With just a few seconds left, the Lady Vols looked to score and force overtime.

"I wanted to get the ball inside," said head coach Holly Warlick.

So naturally, that means Russell would be one of the team's main options.

"We got a good look," said the redshirt junior center. "It looked good after I released it."

But the shot would not go in, the Lady Vols would lose.

The game was close, going back and forth through all four quarters, but Tennessee seemed to be in control. In fact, Texas A&M only led for 25 seconds in the entire game.

Diamond DeShields tried to explain why it is the team struggled so much offensively in the fourth quarter.

"We just got away from what got us there," said DeShields. "We started to jump shoot the basketball and we were missing those shots so they were able to rebound and have opportunities on their end to score and cut the lead."

With the lack of depth on this team, does fatigue play a factor in this loss? Holly Warlick doesn't think so.

"How can you be tired? I'm not gonna buy that, I'm not buying fatigue, you've got to suck it up."

"This was a must win for us, in my opinion," said Warlick. "A great opportunity for us, and we let it slip away. So we've still got a lot of basketball to go, but this one obviously hurts a little bit."

Losing two of the past three games, people have voiced their anger and frustration on social media, but Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair was quick to defend Warlick.

"It's time you all get off your wagon and realize you're in a different era right now," said Blair. "Holly is doing as good as what she can with two kids that are out for the year."

"When you replace a legend, that's the hardest job in America, okay? That's the hardest job in America."

The team's next game will be Thursday, when they play Alabama on the road.

