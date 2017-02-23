Lady Vols outlast Florida in final home game

KNOXVILLE - Florida lead the game nearly three times as long as the Lady Vols, but Tennessee was able to finish on top 74-70 in their final home game of the season.

The Lady Vols went on a 13-2 run in the final minutes of the game and made 12-16 fourth quarter free throws to seal the deal.

At the start of the week, Diamond DeShields wasn't sure if she was even going to be able to play on Thursday and wasn't able to practice with the team leading up to the game. She still managed a career high nine assists and was 1 assist shy of her first career triple-double.

"After what happened I was a little paranoid just going for loose balls and being aggressive, but once I got into it and once they took the lead and I was seeing it was crunch time for us and we needed to make plays, all that went out the door," said DeShields.

Mercedes Russell lead the team with 17 points, garnering her 16th double-double of the season.

Thursday was also Senior Night, where seniors Schaquilla Nunn and Jordan Reynolds were honored before the game.

"I don't think we win the game without Schaquilla Nunn tonight," said Warlick. In all of our big games she's just a kid that comes up with rebounds, and and-one plays and gets shots off. I don't know how she gets them off but she does.

Reynolds didn't have a her best game, shooting just 3-11 on the night, but Coach Warlick was still pleased with her performance and mentioned their special bond.

"Jordan Reynolds was a kid that when I became a head coach that committed to play at the University of Tennessee knowing that I was the head coach. I have a lot of feelings toward Jordan for making that commitment to me. "

The Lady Vols final test of the regular season comes on Sunday at Mississippi State.

