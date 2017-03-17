Lady Vols Practice: Friday, March 17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WBIR Breaking News
-
Matt Sanderson goodbye
-
Teen who starved to death found in diaper on floor, records show
-
Police chase confrontation captured on camera
-
Second person dies from I-40 crash
-
Former police chief weighs in on AMBER Alert
-
Olympic judge on scandal: 'It's heartbreaking'
-
J.C. Penney closing at Knoxville Center Mall
-
Parents concerned about HVA baseball coaches
-
St. Patrick's celebrations kick off Friday
More Stories
-
Three JC Penney stores in Tennessee to closeMar 17, 2017, 10:23 a.m.
-
Wife of man accused of kidnapping TN teen pleads for…Mar 14, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
-
Urban, Bryan, Shelton, Paisley, Lambert lead CMA…Mar 17, 2017, 12:30 p.m.