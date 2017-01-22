Lady Vols sail past Vanderbilt, 91-63

Holly Warlick and the Lady Vols beat Vanderbilt 91-63 in Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday to move to 12-7 on the season, 3-3 in SEC play.

The Lady Vols moved to 9-2 at home this season after a resounding 91-63 win over Vanderbilt. Tennessee is now 12-7 this season, and 3-3 in SEC play.

Diamond DeShields led all scorers with 23 points in just 26 minutes. Jamie Nared (17 points) Mercedes Russell (15 points) and Alexa Middleton (19 points) all joined her with double digit scoring.

Middleton stole the show with her stellar play, especially in the first half, where she scored 13 points with 5 assists and zero turnovers.

"I thought she played a pretty smart game," said heach coach Holly Warlick. "I thought she took great looks, she didn't force the ball. I asked her to just run the basketball team and don't worry about anything else."

Warlick emphasized that Middleton playing well has a sweeping affect on the rest of the team.

"We needed her to come in and give Jordan (Reynolds) a little rest and take some time away from some of these kids that have been playing 40 minutes."

This was an important win, after coming off of a disappointing loss against Auburn on the road. Diamond DeShields said her teammates recognize the significance of how they finish off this season.

"We're playing for our lives, we want to be playing in March, late-March, so we can't dwell on that Auburn game," DeShields said. "Having a short-term memory and letting it go, I think, was the big message from our coaches."

Vanderbilt head coach Stephanie White had some kind words for the Lady Vols after the game.

"They may not have a deep bench," White said, "but they've got darn good players at every position and there's not a lot of liability on the floor."

White went on to say that the team has the potential to compete with the best in the nation - if, that is, they focus and bring intensity.

"With Tennessee," she said, "Tennessee's liability is their own mentality."

"I think when you look talent for talent, across the country, Tennessee lines up with everybody. There's no doubt about it."

"When they play hard all the time... you can line them up against Connecticut, they can be one of the best teams in the country."

There's no doubt, the Lady Vols will be put to the test over the next couple of weeks. The team plays 3 of the next 4 games on the road, including a trip to Gainesville to play Florida and a matchup in Columbia against No.5 South Carolina on January 30th.

