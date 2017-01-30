Lady Vols upset No.4 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Jamie Nared had a career high 27 points including two tie-breaking free throws with 5.9 seconds left to help Tennessee end No. 4 South Carolina's 29-game home win streak in the Southeastern Conference with a 76-74 victory Monday night.

Nared was fouled after the Gamecocks (18-2, 8-1 SEC) rallied from 11 points down in the final six minutes to tie the game at 74 on Bianca Cuevas-Moore's 3-pointer with 14.7 seconds left.

Tyasha Harris was called for guarding Nared too closely and the junior, who knocked down the winning shot two weeks ago in Tennessee's 71-69 victory over No. 6 Notre Dame, calmly made these shots.

Cuevas-Moore's three in the final seconds bounced away the Lady Vols (14-7, 5-3) were celebrating their third top-10 victory this season, adding South Carolina to No. 10 Stanford in December and the Irish earlier this month.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.