Lenoir City quarterback Devin Noah wins Offensive Player of the Week

Devin Noah is the starting quarterback for Lenoir City, but that's not the way the season started. The job belonged to Gabe Williams, who suffered an ankle injury in their season-opener."

"It's next man up," said Noah. "I've been preparing to be starter from day one, and he just beat me in the battle, and I just had to come up and fill the role at quarterback."



"Devin's just a great competitor, he's a great worker, and he was a starting corner for us, actually had an interception in game one, said head coach Jeff Cortez. "And, all of a sudden he's our starting quarterback in the third quarter because Gabe got hurt."

Noah has stepped up to the challenge and completed 16 of 24 passes for 291 yards and 5 touchdowns in Week 4. He carried the ball for 75 yards and a touchdown as well, paving the way a 41-21 win over CAK.

"They were playing cover zero, no safety, so we went down the field early and often," said the quarterback.

Lenoir City will take on Rhea County on Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

