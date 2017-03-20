Lincoln Memorial pushing postseason run to Elite Eight

Lincoln Memorial will play Chico State Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight. (Photo: Custom)

SIOUX FALLS - Lincoln Memorial is set to take on Chico State in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight on Wednesday.

The Railsplitters traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, home of the DII championship this season.

LMU is led by senior Luquon Choice (18.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game) and senior South Florida transfer Chris Perry.

Lincoln Memorial defeated the Queens Royals in the Sweet Sixteen last week, taking the Southeast Region title for the second straight year.

LMU has won each postseason game this year by an average of 20 points.

Unlike in Division I, the Elite Eight is the final stretch of the tournament for Division II. The Elite Eight and Final Four are played on back to back nights, and the Championship game will be played on March 25th.

Lincoln Memorial is no stranger to this type of success. Last season the Railsplitters went all the way to the title game in Frisco, Texas. LMU finished as runner-up to Augustana, 90-81.

You can watch the game live HERE.

