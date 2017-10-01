LISTEN: High school football players sing National Anthem amid controversy

Senior football players at the York Institute take the mic for Friday's National Anthem. Courtesy Derwin Wright

JAMESTON, TN - A group of high school football players are proving they’ve got more than just athletic talent.

At Friday night’s game against Upperman, The York Institute senior football players took to the mic, singing the National Anthem.

Coach Derwin Wright said the idea started last week, when the seniors were standing out as captains at the school’s homecoming game. They started singing along to the National Anthem and their coach noted how good it sounded.

On Wednesday, the boys came to Wright asking if they could sing at their next game, and he gave the okay.

Wright said he doesn’t believe the choice was politically driven, but he did talk with his team about the heritage of their school and what it meant to live in a free country.

The high school, The Alvin C. York Institute is named after a WWI hero. Wright says the school has always been very patriotic. The football team has always been present for the National Anthem at games, this is now new.

Before the game, Coach Wright said he spoke with their opponent coach about the song. Both teams stood along the field as the ROTC group unfolded an enormous flag for the National Anthem.

The York Institute is located in Jamestown, TN in Fentress County.



