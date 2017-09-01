WBIR
Listen to Roane Co. High School Band

Listen to the always-awesome Roane County (Kingston) High School Marching Band.

WBIR 1:03 AM. EDT September 02, 2017

A special shout out to our band of the week, the Roane County High School band!

The Kingston Yellow Jackets fell to Austin-East, 36-6, on Friday, but the band turned in a winning performance of its own:


