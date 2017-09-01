Close Listen to Roane Co. High School Band Listen to the always-awesome Roane County (Kingston) High School Marching Band. WBIR 1:03 AM. EDT September 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A special shout out to our band of the week, the Roane County High School band!The Kingston Yellow Jackets fell to Austin-East, 36-6, on Friday, but the band turned in a winning performance of its own: © 2017 WBIR.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Newport Animal Shelter likely to close Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor Newport animal shelter could close Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter Search continues for escaped inmates Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions More Stories Cool & breezy through Saturday with spotty showers… Dec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m. Charges pending in wildfire fraud investigation Sep. 1, 2017, 5:10 p.m. Attorney: 200 victims plan to sue federal government… Sep. 1, 2017, 10:43 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs