Saturday was an incredible day for Lincoln Memorial University basketball. Crowds roared as both the men's and women's teams clinched the South Atlantic Conference to become champions!

While the men's team is no stranger to being champions (this is their fifth consecutive title), LMU's Lady Railsplitters had a lot to celebrate after winning their first-ever SAC Championship with an 88-67 win over Catawba Saturday. The 19 conference wins they had this year are the most in the programs history after the ladies basketball team was re-instated in 1970.

There will be no shared title. @LMUWBasketball is the outright South Atlantic Conference champions! #GoSplitters pic.twitter.com/NshqQzZGl1 — LMU Railsplitters (@LMURailsplitter) February 25, 2017

This win improves LMU to 24-3 on the season and 19-3 in the SAC. This win makes LMU the top seed in the upcoming SAC Tournament. The Lady Railsplitters will open play vs. 8th seeded Queens University of Charlotte basketball team Wednesday evening at the Tex Turner Arena in Tennessee.

If the Railsplitters can pull off another win they will go to the SAC Tournament semifinals for the second straight season. The semifinals and finals will be held at the Timmons Arena on the Furman University campus in Greeneville, S.C. March 4-5.

"I am so incredibly proud of this team," said LMU Head Coach Krystal Evans after the game according to LMU's website.

The men's team clinched their fifth straight title with a 92-81 win over Catawba. LMU has a commanding 82-6 record in conference play in the last four seasons combined.

The Railsplitters will host Tusculum next week on March 1 in the quarterfinals of the SAC tournament. They're hoping to take home back-to-back tournament titles.

