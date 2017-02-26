Locals take a plunge for Special Olympics.

Locals jump into some cold water for a good cause. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - "It's a little breezy out here, the water temperature, we're guessing, is in the high-40s."

"Well, at least the sun is shining."

At the end of February, going for a win doesn't seem ideal, but for these Plungers...

"We call it 'Freezin' for a Reason,'" said event director Jennifer McAfee.

The reason? Special Olympics.

These Polar Plunges, held all across the country, are Special Olympics' largest fundraising event.

All of the money raised at the event on Saturday stays in Tennessee, with 60% staying in the Greater Knoxville area.

The event was a great success, with attendance doubling from last year. The money raised jumped as well, from $23,000 last year to over $35,000 at Saturday's plunge.

"The money we raise today is super important to those athletes," said McAfee, "so it's a great cause, it's a great thing to get behind, it's easy to get behind."

There's more to the day than just a chance to plunge on in. A costume contest gives participants a chance to show off their style.

Teams take it to the extreme, with themes like superheroes and penguins.

"We work with adults with developmental disabilities and they absolutely love Special Olympics, it's so important to them," said Ally Fust of team Sertoma's Super Squad, "so doing this is our way of helping them be able to participate in that."

Courtney Tinder of Hoffmann Group agreed.

"Special Olympics is a wonderful event that comes through our town and it's just such a wonderful opportunity to be a part of something so big."

Rob Eichholtz, a physical education teacher at Hardin Valley Elementary and member of the Hardin Valley Super Hawks, is already looking forward to next year.

"Our team won the costume contest, so hopefully we're gonna bring it again next year."

If you'd like to donate to Special Olympics, you can visit its website, SPECIALOLYMPICS.ORG for more information.

