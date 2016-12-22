Cash Mob converges on Fountain City

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett, left, will hold a cash mob to honor Alvin Frye, right (Photo: Jon Gustin)

Many Knoxville residents will recognize the Fountain City Exxon station on Broadway for its "No Lottery, No Beer" sign out front. Others may remember the sign as saying "No Lottery, No Beer, Not a Casino."

Alvin Frye has owned it for more than 25 years, and for nearly 60 years owned stations at various Fountain City locations.

He served during World War II and the Korean War.

Frye's filling station will permanently close on Dec. 31.

Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 Mayor Tim Burchett invites members of the community to stop by the Fountain City Exxon station, 5306 Broadway, to fill up on gas and to say thank you to Frye and his employees for their years of service to the community. Members of the public can sign an oversized thank you card for Frye.

Frye is battling health issues and the Fountain City Lions Club is accepting contributions to the "Alvin Frye Fund" to help the family with cover expenses for his treatment and care. Contributions can be sent in the form of a check made payable to the Fountain City Lions Club, P.O. Box 5276, Knoxville, TN 37928.

Please note the "Alvin Frye Fund" in the memo line of the check.