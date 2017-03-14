WBIR anchor Brandon Bates plays with Harlem Globetrotters

WBIR morning anchor Brandon Bates suited up in the red, white and blue of the Harlem Globetrotters on Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. He had to guard the World All-Stars' secret weapon, a 7-footer named Cager.

WBIR 12:04 AM. EDT March 15, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories